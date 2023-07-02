Kejriwal attacks Modi over price rise

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Modi over price rise, saying it was the result of the "open" loot going on in the country. Addressing a rally in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end, he also narrated the story of a “fourth class pass” king whom he said God unseated. Incidentally, Modi was addressing a function in the Shahdol district of the state at the time.

“Modiji got too angry with me as I have given seven ‘revdis' (freebies) in Delhi – free electricity for 24 hours, free schooling, free health care, free water, free bus travel to women, free pilgrimage facility to old people and employment to youth,” he said. The Aam Aadmi Party convener blamed Modi for price rise while crediting himself for “bringing smiles on the faces of people with revdis”.

“The state exchequer is being looted. A loan of Rs 34,000 crore to a friend of his has been waived in Mumbai, Rs 22,000-crore loan of a man from Gujarat has also been written off,” he claimed. God is not behind rising inflation, he said. “Open loot is going on. This money is coming by taxing food things like milk and rice... Even the British people did not torment us as badly,” he said.