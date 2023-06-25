Kejriwal attacks UP govt over power cuts

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over frequent power cuts in the state.

"There have been frequent power cuts in Uttar Pradesh. Electricity is not free in Uttar Pradesh. Electricity is quite expensive in UP. So why are there so many power cuts?" Kejriwal tweeted.



Kejriwal also highlighted that while he is providing free electricity in Delhi, there are no power cuts in the national capital.



"In Delhi, electricity is not only free, but also available 24 hours without any cuts. Delhi has a government led by educated and honest professionals," Kejriwal tweeted.

