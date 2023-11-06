Live
Kejriwal congratulates Punjab CM on Cabinet's approval for Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana
On getting the approval for the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' by the Cabinet on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X to congratulate Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann.
Sharing Mann's post, Kejriwal said, "After Delhi, now the Chief Minister's Pilgrimage Scheme will be implemented in Punjab also. Traveling, living and eating will be absolutely free. So far, we have taken more than 75 thousand people on pilgrimage in Delhi."
Mann's post read: "... Now your government will run special trains and buses for people to visit religious places." Mann also informed the citizens the scheme will be launched on November 27.
"... on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, details of which will be shared soon," he said. Applauding the decision, Kejriwal said that it is a virtuous act to make "our elders go on pilgrimage".
"I am happy that now the people of Punjab will also participate in this virtue. Many congratulations to Mann Saheb and the people of Punjab for this wonderful decision," he said.