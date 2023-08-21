Kejriwal government offers free sugar to underprivileged Delhi families

New Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday approved the Delhi Cabinet's proposal for free sugar to Delhi residents on July 20, 2023. This crucial step aims to reduce the problems faced by low-income households and provide food security for all. Recognizing the tremendous problems given by the current economic circumstances and inflation, the Delhi Government had earlier taken efforts to ensure that no one goes hungry. As part of these efforts, regular NFSA rations under the Public Distribution System (PDS) were delivered free of charge to PDS beneficiaries for particular periods, beginning in April 2020 and ending in November 2020, and then extended from May 2021 to May 2022.

In addition to providing free food grains, including wheat and rice, to all NFSA beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the Delhi Government has chosen to distribute free sugar to inhabitants. Under the sugar subsidy scheme, the Delhi Government would offer free sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) participants. Sugar will be distributed free of charge to AAY card holders for one year, from January 2023 to December 2023.

Approximately 2,80,290 beneficiaries, including 68,747 National Food Security Cardholders, will greatly benefit from this compassionate decision. The implementation of this initiative will require an estimated budget of approximately Rs 1.11 crores, as the Delhi Government continues its tireless efforts to prioritize the welfare of its residents.

To facilitate the seamless implementation of this scheme, the matter of free distribution of sugar under the Sugar Subsidy Scheme, specifically 1 kg of sugar to Antyodaya Anna Yojana category cardholders, was brought before the Council of Ministers for consideration which was passed by the cabinet on 20th July 2023. Subsequently the proposal got approved on 21st August 2023 under the visionary leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal