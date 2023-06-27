Kejriwal slams BJP, Centre for deteriorating law & order situation in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched a fresh political attack on the BJP and the Central government over a robbery incident that took place at an underpass near the Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

He said that the Central government had no plans to curb crime cases and improve the law and order situation.

He added that on Tuesday morning, he was informed about another

theft in a market where the accused broke the lock and committed the theft.

The Chief Minister was speaking with the media in Delhi's GTB Nagar during the inauguration of EV charging stations.

"The Central government has no solid plan to improve the law and order situation of the national capital. They only call meetings. Convening meetings will not accomplish anything. Calling a meeting is merely a formality," Kejriwal said.

He said that there was 'Jungleraj' (lawlessness) in the national capital and the people were feeling insecure, adding that he has failed to understand what was

happening in the national capital.

"The only reason behind the deteriorating condition of Delhi's law and order situation is that the L-G and the BJP are putting in full force to stop the development work of the Delhi government round the clock. I urge them to let me do my work, and they should concentrate on their own work. Don't waste time stopping my Mohalla clinics and water supply. Instead, focus on law and order. Even if you fail, hand over the law and order to

us, and we will make it the safest place," Kejriwal added.