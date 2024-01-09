Kejriwal spent Rs 29 crore only on civil work to renovate his residence: Sambit Patra

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a new accusation about the purported excessive expenditure on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that more than Rs 29 crore has been spent just on civil work at the Chief Minister's official residence.

According to BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra, the information was obtained under the right to information (RTI). Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesperson, made a claim on social media. He wrote, 'Proof that Arvind Kejriwal wants his personal development at the cost of Delhi's development.

The RTI reply received from the Delhi government shows that Rs 29,56,35,074 was spent only on civil works at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. According to the RTI paper shared by Sambit Patra, the Delhi government gave this reply on December 29, 2023. The application was filed by Ajay Basudev Bose, a resident of Amravati, Maharashtra.In this, details of the expenditure incurred on civil, plumbing, electrical, sewage, and carpentry works in the official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi between March 31, 2015, and December 27, 2022, were sought.

Besides, a list of contractors from whom these works were done was also sought. The RTI provided the contractors' names and amounts, with Munzareen Ahmad paid Rs. 21,89,666, M/s M.A. Builders paid Rs. 8,76,626, Mohd. Arshad paid Rs. 17,21,649, and M/s A.K. Builders paid Rs. 29,08,47,133.