Kejriwal to hand over his resignation to LG today

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, during which he is likely to tender his resignation. Saxena has given Kejriwal an appointment for a meeting at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, official sources said on Monday. AAP had earlier said Kejriwal sought time for a meeting with the lieutenant governor on Tuesday and was likely to tender his resignation. The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

"The chief minister has sought time from Saxena for a meeting on Tuesday. He is likely to tender his resignation," the party said earlier. Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty". He had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

The AAP said it has put the ball in BJP's court by demanding early elections in Delhi in November, and now it is up to the Opposition party to decide whether it was prepared to face CM Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal will tender his resignation as chief minister on Tuesday and the process to choose his replacement will start after that, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj said the candidate chosen will then present their claim to the president through the LG. "We have the majority and we will be invited and then the process for oath taking will happen. This should take a week," he added.

At Monday's press conference, Bharadwaj said, "The ball is in the BJP's court. They can decide on early polls if they are ready to face Kejriwal." Delhi elections will be the first polls that will be fought on the plank of "honesty", the senior AAP leader said. "The Centre with all its agencies is after CM. They have made all efforts to defame him. Despite this, he has faith in people and his honesty. This is a historic incident," he said. Kejriwal's announcement has led to discussion among common people everywhere, the minister added. "People are keen to vote quickly and want early elections to choose Kejriwal. There is resentment against BJP. Lord Ram had given up his kingdom and chosen to go on exile for the sake of his ideals. Bharat, who was chosen in his place, waited for Lord Ram to return. "Kejriwal is not Ram but is setting an example by giving up his chair," he added.