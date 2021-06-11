Kerala: A woman Is Killed After Being Set On Fire By Her Live-In Partner

A 28-year-old woman was burned down by her live-in partner in Anchal, Kollam, on Thursday, allegedly after a fight over the publication of a video on a social media site.

On Wednesday night, an incident involving the case unfolded. The deceased has been identified as Aathira by the police. On Thursday, Aathira's body was buried at her ancestral home in Mannadi.

She was staying with Shanavas at Idamulakkal in Anchal, who was originally of Shaan Manzil in Thumpikunnil.

According to police, Aathira threatened to self-immolate after a quarrel regarding the posting of a video on social media. She is the daughter of Ajayakumar and Ambili who are from Anju Bhawan in Mannadi.

She allegedly doused herself in kerosene. Shanavas was enraged by this, so he lit a lighter and hurled it at her. Shanavas was also injured by fire. Neighbours heard the scream and rushed over to put out the fire.Later, Aathira and Shanavas were taken to the hospital by Anchal police.

For the past two years, Aathira and Shanavas had been living together. They had a three-month-old baby. The locals and relatives told the cops that the couple was not legally married and were having two children each from their first marriages.