Kerala Became The First State To Go For Fully Digital Banking State In The Country

Chief Minister Of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan announced that Kerala is the first state across the country to become the first state in the country to go fully digital in its banking service.He emphasised how the state economy would benefit from this recognition.

According to CM Vijayan, this success was made possible by social interventions made by local self-government organisations, as well as by infrastructure growth and technology advancements in the banking industry.

Kerala became the first and only state in the nation to have its own internet service in July of last year. The ambitious Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project of the state government, which is almost 90% finished, will lessen the digital divide, according to the chief minister.

Kerala's chief minister further noted that the state's achievements in the digital industry earned Kerala three "Digital India" awards. The chief minister of Kerala also issued a warning to the populace about the surge in cybercrime, which could become more prevalent as the banking industry develops.

In the meantime, Kerala has now added another achievement to its resume, just two months after becoming the first state in India to implement a uniform gold rate.