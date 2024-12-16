Kerala CM Thanks Karnataka For Support In Wayanad Landslide Rehabilitation Efforts

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in an official letter dated December 13, expressed his gratitude to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the state’s commitment to building 100 homes for families affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad in July 2024.

“I thank you for supporting the families affected in the landslide in Wayanad by sponsoring 100 houses. The Government of Kerala expresses deep gratitude for this generous gesture,” Vijayan stated.

The letter outlined Kerala’s ongoing efforts to develop a detailed sponsorship framework that will integrate all offers of support for disaster-affected families. “This framework will ensure that all generous offers, including that of the Government of Karnataka, are part of a comprehensive plan for rehabilitating the victims,” Vijayan added.

Rehabilitation Plan for Survivors

The Kerala government plans to relocate the affected families to safer areas, ensuring the new homes are built close to their original locations to maintain community ties. Two locations in Vythiri Taluk have been identified for constructing sustainable and disaster-resilient townships.

The July 30 landslides, which claimed over 200 lives and destroyed two villages, prompted Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to pledge 100 houses for survivors. The Kerala government also announced plans to create two townships in Chooralmala and Mundekkai, areas deemed uninhabitable due to extensive damage.

BJP Criticism and Demands

Meanwhile, BJP leader PK Krishnadas criticized the Left Democratic Front government for delays in the rehabilitation process, calling for a finalized plan by December 30. He accused the Kerala government of failing to prepare a detailed project report despite collecting substantial disaster relief funds, including Rs 677 crore in donations and Rs 788 crore from the Centre.

Krishnadas also urged the state to expedite its efforts, emphasizing that blaming the central government for delays was baseless.