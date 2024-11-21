Kerala CM Vijayan Rallies MPs To Press Centre On Pending State Demands

Ahead of the Winter Session, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a strategic meeting with the state's Members of Parliament, emphasizing the urgent need to address several critical state concerns. The meeting focused on mobilizing support for a comprehensive set of financial and developmental demands.

Vijayan highlighted the Centre's delayed response to disaster relief funds for Wayanad landslide victims, noting the prolonged wait despite initial crisis management. "Over 100 days have passed since the Prime Minister's visit, and three months since our memorandum was submitted," he pointed out, expressing frustration over the lack of special financial assistance.

The Chief Minister presented a multi-pronged agenda for parliamentary intervention, including:

Financial Package:

- Demand for a special financial package of Rs 24,000 crores

- Request to increase borrowing limit to 3.5% of Gross State Domestic Product

- Pending allocations from the 15th Finance Commission

- Unresolved National Health Mission arrears

- Funds for UGC salary revisions

Infrastructure and Development:

- Establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala

- Enhanced railway infrastructure development

- Point of Call status for Kannur International Airport

Vizhinjam Port Project:

Vijayan raised significant concerns about the project's financial structure, challenging the Centre's reimbursement conditions. He argued that the current premium revenue sharing clause could potentially burden Kerala with up to Rs 12,000 crores in future repayments—a condition reportedly not imposed on other states.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of unified political action, urging MPs to transcend party lines and collectively advocate for Kerala's interests. "The Centre's indifference towards Kerala's genuine needs must be challenged robustly," Vijayan stated, setting a confrontational yet strategic tone for the upcoming parliamentary session.

As the Winter Session approaches, Kerala's political leadership appears prepared to mount a comprehensive challenge to secure much-needed financial support and developmental initiatives for the state.