Kerala Couple Along With 589 Others Receives Land For Them As NH 66 Became A Blessing For Them

Rajan and his wife Maimuna have been residing in a shanty on the sideline of the national highway near Padannakkad's Nehru Arts and Science College for the past 15 years. The enlargement of NH 66 turned out to be a blessing in disguise for this couple, as revenue officials learned of their presence and began the process of obtaining a plot of land for them.



While the Pattayamela organised in Kanhangad to honour the LDF government's 100 days in office, Kanhangad municipal chairperson K V Sujatha gave over the ownership title of a 10-cent plot in Madikai village to Rajan and Maimuna on Tuesday.

Rajan expressed hi happiness as they had owned a plot of their own for the first time in their whole life.

However, 15 years ago, the couple moved to Kasaragod from Alappuzha in quest of work. Maimuna, who is paralysed on both feet, and Rajan, who suffers from a variety of diseases, rely on the goodwill of locals to get by.

S ince revenue officials showed upto their shack, threatening to remove them in order to widen NH 66. When A C Abdul Salam, a Kanhangad village officer, heard them, he took the initiative to get them a plot under the government's scheme. Salam completed the paperwork and began looking for a plot. He sought the assistance of Madikai village officer S Soviraj when he was unable to locate a land in Kanhangad village. They worked together to find a 10-cent spot in the village for Maimuna and Rajan.

Meanwhile, the government gave along the land legal title to 589 persons in the district on Tuesday, making them proprietors. Over generations, many of them have been occupying government land without owning it. The Kerala Land Assignment Rules were used to transfer ownership of the plots.