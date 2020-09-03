Kerala CPI(M) secretary's son has links to Bengaluru drug case accused?

Kozhikode (Kerala): Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri has "close links" with some members of a drug trafficking racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) alleged here on Wednesday.

Youth League general secretary P K Firoz alleged Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

As the BJP also raised the issue and demanded a probe, Bineesh said Anoop had borrowed money from him and others some years ago but pleaded ignorance about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, adding news about it was a shock to him. Firoz claimed Anoop has given a statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started a hotel in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru with financial help of Bineesh Kodiyeri Agencies