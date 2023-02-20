Kerala farmer delegate goes missing in Israel

Thiruvananthapuram: A farmer from Kerala, Biju Kurian, who was reported to be missing from a 27-member delegation that visited Israel to study new farming techniques, has contacted his family in Kannur district on Sunday, his family members said, even as the Israel police have started an intense search for him.

The 48-year-old farmer had reached Israel four days ago as part of the delegation led by the state's agriculture secretary B Ashok, and he went missing from a hotel in Israel's Herzliya city on Friday.

The agriculture secretary informed the Indian Embassy later and a complaint was registered with the Herzliya police in Israel.

The other delegation members said Kurian's visa is valid till May 8 and added that he absconded from the group to "illegally settle" in the country.

The family members on Sunday said Kurian has called his wife saying that he is safe in Israel. He has also asked the family not to look for him, they added.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has started an inquiry how he had got into the delegation. "It should not have happened.

It invited enough embarrassment to the government," said Agriculture Minister P Prasad.