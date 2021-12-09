Kerala Got Her First Transwoman To Enroll For Second Post-graduation
Nadira Mehrin, a resident of Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram has been the first transwoman to enrol for a second post-graduation programme under Kerala's transgender quota. Nadira, who is 22 years old, is unstoppable and has aspirations in her eyes. Education is everything to her, and she believes that education is the only way to bring about change.
Nadira said that she is coming closer to her aspirations and building a space for other trans students by enrolling in a master's programme in theatre at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.
Nadira said that she hadalways been independent, and it has given me the confidence to confront the problems. She remembers that it has demonstrated that everything is possible throughout her life. She realised at the age of 16 that she did not identify with the gender that had been assigned to her. She came out when she was 17, and she claims it was a really stressful time for her. It was a difficult moment. She got evicted from her house and there she was, out of my house, with no way of continuing her undergraduation.
Nevertheless it did n't discourage her. The trans community stepped forward to help her. Nadira completed her education without ever dropping out. She graduated from AJ College of Science and Technology in Thonnakkal with a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and University College in Thiruvananthapuram with a master's degree in political science. She is now enrolled in her second master's degree programme. She was the first person in Kerala to be admitted to the government's transgender quota for both her first and second master's degrees.
Nadira states she chose all of the subjects because she is passionate about them. She believes that yhe only way to bring about change is via education. She is pretty outspoken about who is her and about her identification. She fought for my rights wherever she used to go, paving the way for others to follow in my footsteps, whether in school or in any other sector. Despite the fact that she is still not acknowledged at home, she maintains contact with her family.
