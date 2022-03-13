Kerala Government Allocated 10 Crores In Its Budget For Students Returning From Ukraine

The Kerala government has allocated ten crore in its budget for students who have returned to the state after studying in Ukraine. A dedicated cell will be established to assist students in retrieving certificates and crucial documentation that they may have misplaced due to the Ukraine situation. The initiative is intended to make it easier for them to continue their education while also creating a database of Kerala students studying abroad.



KN Balagopal, Kerala's Finance Minister said that big issue is their ability to continue their studies. Whether their education will be completed online or through some other means. All of this will require the assistance of the central government, as well as government-to-government engagement. This isn't a straightforward situation.

They were talking about almost 18,000 students throughout India, with more than 2500 from Kerala. To make a decision about their future, they will need a thorough investigation and assistance from the Center.

He further added that they were not talking about 100 or 200 pupils here. That is why a sum of ten crore rupees has been set aside, as well as a separate cell to assist them.

A total of 2,000 crore has been been out in the budget to combat inflation and ensure food security.

While the budget emphasised changes in higher education in the state, the development of the knowledge sector, and skill training, it also set a goal for Kerala to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Kerala would be among the worst-affected areas worldwide as a result of global warming and climate change due to its geographic location. There are numerous locations in the state that are below sea level.

Meanwhile, the minister further added that the fear of conflict and the rising price of rice are threatening world peace. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has brought the globe closer to a nuclear-armed third global war. Even now, the idea cannot be completely ruled out. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki inspire us to work for peace. It is impossible to justify isolationism with the justification that he was not willing to confront. Each of us must make our tiny contribution. Let this generous gesture be the first announcement in the budget for 2022-23.