Kerala Government Assures Transparency In SDRF Audit Amid High Court Concerns

The Kerala government has committed to ensuring complete transparency in auditing the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) after the High Court expressed strong dissatisfaction over the lack of clarity in its utilization.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan affirmed the government's readiness to submit all financial records as directed but requested additional time to compile district-wise and department-wise details.

Addressing the High Court’s inquiries regarding the fund’s balance, commitments, and allocations for Wayanad, Vijayan disclosed that the SDRF currently holds Rs 588.9 crore, including Rs 394.95 crore carried forward and Rs 140 crore from the Centre. He noted, however, that determining commitments across multiple disasters requires extensive data collection.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the SDRF is allocated for state-wide disaster management as per central guidelines. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to secure a special package for Wayanad and implement effective rehabilitation measures for disaster survivors.

During Friday’s hearing, the High Court reprimanded the government for insufficient clarity, bluntly asking, “Who are you trying to fool?” The court also criticized political protests in Wayanad by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, labeling them as "irresponsible" and counterproductive to relief efforts.

The court has granted additional time for the state to present comprehensive SDRF accounts, while urging more responsible and coordinated action to address disaster rehabilitation challenges.