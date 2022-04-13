Kerala Government Took Initiative To Offer Skill Training Programme To Transgender People

Kerala's Social Justice Department is launching a new project named 'Sakalyam' to enable transgender individuals get skills in various fields, establish self-employment, and make a living. The initiative will be implemented across the state by the Kerala Youth Leadership Academy (KYLA), which is chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 's Social Justice Department is launching a new project named 'Sakalyam' to enable transgender individuals get skills in various fields, establish self-employment, and make a living. The initiative will be implemented across the state by the Kerala Youth Leadership Academy (KYLA), which is chaired by Chief Minister



transgender people are separated or estranged from their family. They have nowhere to go when they're alone and attempting to figure out who they are. Due to an absence of acceptance of their gender identity, most

As per a survey undertaken before the state's transgender policy was implemented in 2015, around 51% of transgender people moved away from their family after their identities were revealed. Trans people who are unable to make ends meet become vulnerable to exploitation by individuals and others, and are forced into sex industry, reported The Logical Indian

skill training in areas that they are interested in, allowing them to stand on their own and move away from sex work. 'Sakalyam' strives to equip transgender people within areas that they are interested in, allowing them to stand on their own and move away from sex work.

Transgender people can enrol in any course they want as a result of the project. The training will be given to ten transgender people from each district. Educational qualifications will not be required to participate in the course, and trainees will be provided with a stipend to acquire study materials.

The government has approved a budget of 25.2 lakh for the project, which will begin this fiscal year. Government institutions that offer courses or government organisations that provide vocational training will be asked to submit expressions of interest.

Karthik Gopal, KYLA's project officer said that the transgender people can apply for skill training on the online platform. Aiming to train 140 people in Kerala is the current objective. Sakalyam will be a component of KYLA's PRISM initiative, which is a comprehensive inclusion programme. We intend to reach out to the community's most deserving members.

He also mentioned that the government is looking at collaborating with the industries department. KYLA is focuses on skill development and claiming the transgender community's right to work in dignity.