Kerala HC all set to go hi-tech as automated scrutiny of bail pleas gets ready

Kochi: Billed as a first in the country, starting from July 10, the Kerala High Court is set to introduce a system of machine- automated scrutiny of bail applications before they are listed for hearing.

The machine scrutiny would check for defects before the plea is listed before the court for hearing.

The new automated system will be operational from Monday.

Until August 1, an option will be available on the e-filing module to choose between "auto scrutiny" or "scrutiny by filing scrutiny officer" for bail applications.

And when the module is evaluated further, machine scrutiny will be mandatory for all bail applications from August 1.