Just In
Kerala High Court initiates contempt case against 29 lawyers for misbehaving with woman Magistrate
Kochi: Taking a strong position, the Kerala High Court has initiated a ‘Contempt of Court’ case against 29 lawyers allegedly involved in a recent protest that halted proceedings before a woman Magistrate’s court in Kottayam.
On November 23 the slogan-shouting angry lawyers misbehaved with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Viveeja Sethumohan at a court in Kottayam during their protest against the registration of a FIR against a lawyer.
Last week the Kerala High Court initiated a suo motu contempt of court case and on Tuesday, when this matter came up for hearing a Division Bench of the Court pointed out that the allegations against the lawyers were serious.
"There is also a video clipping. If necessary, we will view it in open court. The allegations are very, very serious," said the court.
The High Court has posted the case for hearing again on Thursday. With the issue becoming a serious one, the Bar Council formed a four-member team to probe the issue and has asked for a detailed report on the incident.