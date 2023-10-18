Kerala: Hill station Ponmudi set to host Asian mountain bike events

Thiruvananthapuram: The scenic hill station, 80 kms from the Kerala’s capital city at Ponmudi, will play host an exhilarating display of mountain biking as the 28th Senior and 14th Junior Asian Mountain Bike Championships will be held from October 26 to 29.

It is one of the largest gatherings of mountain biking enthusiasts in Asia and a total of 20 teams from across Asia will aim for glory in this highly anticipated championship besides 250 athletes and team officials and delegates will be present.

Incidentally, the top rider in the elite category will get direct qualification for Olympic Paris 2024.

Due to the direct qualification for Olympic Paris 2024, top rider of Asia including World Champion will aim for top honors.

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said that this event will mark a special role to mark in Kerala's international sports map.

"We are committed to providing the best of hospitality and technical support to the participants, making this championship one of the best organised Asian MTB Championships," said Abdurahiman.

Onkar Singh, Secretary General of Asian Cycling Confederation, said that this event is an Olympic qualifier and has the record number of participants and 20 teams from across the continent will be vying for top honors.

Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Secretary General Maninder Pal Singh has reposed his faith in the state of Kerala to showcase its potential as an emerging tourist and sports power in India.

“CFI is committed to providing the best of hospitality and technical commitment to the MTB riders from across Asia and assured that this being the first-ever Asian MTB championships in India, will be remembered as one of the best-organised Asian MTB Championships,” said Singh.