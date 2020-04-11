Kerala jail makes gowns for health workers

Thiruvananthapuram: After successfully producing the masks, the Central Prison here has now entered into the production of gowns and uniforms for medical professionals, who are in the forefront of fighting the spread of coronavirus.

B. Sunil Kumar, superintendent, of the prison, said they have received an order from the Sri Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for making 500 gowns for their staff.

"Since they have to treat emergency COVID-19 cases, there is a rise in demand for the gowns," said Kumar.

"The material for uniforms are provided by the SCTIMST. So, we will be charging only for stitching, that too nominally. We have already supplied a set of 25 uniforms to them, and more are in the making," said Kumar.

Sanitiser, which has a huge demand at present, is also being produced at the Central Prison.

"We have got 7,000 litre of spirit from the Excise Department for producing sanitizers, for which pure spirit has been used. We charge Rs 50 for 100 ml bottle and most of them were purchased by the departments," added Kumar.