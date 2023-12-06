  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kerala Muslim leader slams CPI-M for promoting interfaith marriages

Kerala Muslim leader slams CPI-M for promoting interfaith marriages
x
Highlights

Nasser Faizi, Secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Samgam (SYS) -- youth wing of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama -- on Wednesday alleged that the CPI-M is engaged in propagating interfaith marriages in the name of secularism.

Thiruvananthapuram: Nasser Faizi, Secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Samgam (SYS) -- youth wing of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama -- on Wednesday alleged that the CPI-M is engaged in propagating interfaith marriages in the name of secularism.

“Muslim girls are being taken away and forced into marriages with Hindus. This is being done by organisations having links with CPI-M, SFI and DYFI. The CPI-M promotes Muslim girls to marry Hindus as they think it is secular in nature,” Faizi said while addressing a function at Koilandy in Kozhikode.

He asked the Muslim religious bodies to keep watch on this new phenomenon which is becoming rampant in the state.

Faizi has always remained in the news due to controversies. During last FIFA World Cup, he had opposed the game claiming that it is becoming addictive.

“The restriction is only intended to prevent people from acting in ways that are against Islamic beliefs,” he had said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X