Kerala neta PC George granted bail after row

Kochi: Senior Kerala politician P C George who was arrested by police on Sunday for his alleged controversial remarks against Muslims was granted bail by a Magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The senior politician's arrest was formally recorded after he was brought to Thiruvananthapuram via road from his residence and thereafter, he was produced before a duty magistrate who granted him bail.

After he was granted bail, George told reporters outside the court that he has been asked by the magistrate not to interfere with the investigation, not to influence witnesses or make any hate speeches or get involved in any controversies.

He also said that he had said in his speech that he does not want the support or vote of radical groups, of any religion, who do not love the country.

How does that make me someone against any religion, he asked.

He also alleged that his arrest was a Ramzan present by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the radical Muslim groups.

Earlier, the police prevented Union Minister of state for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan from meeting former legislator P.C. George

The Union Minister told the mediapersons that the Kerala government was letting criminals, who have killed several people, go scot-free, but was arresting a public leader and a former legislator for a speech. Muraleedharan said, "What George said is his opinion. Kerala government under Pinarayi Vijayan is practicing dual justice. Killers are roaming around freely while public workers, who have made a speech, are arrested. Several others have made such speeches but the police did not take any action."

The BJP and Sangh Parivar have taken up the issue of the arrest of P.C. George in a big way and the BJP has already commenced a campaign stating that the police under Pinarayi Vijayan was practicing dual justice.