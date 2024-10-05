Kerala: PV Anvar still undecided on joining DMK or NCP-SP

Thiruvananthapuram : After the Kerala Independent MLA P.V. Anvar was seen in the company of newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, speculation was rife that he may join the DMK.

However, media reports have also claimed that Anvar has also met the NCP-SP Kerala chief P.C. Chacko. This meeting was also attended by the NCP-SP Malappuram district president, who is also the brother of Anvar.

Chacko is a former top Congress leader and a Lok Sabha member. However, a few years back, he left Congress and joined hands with his old mentor Sharad Pawar.

Chacko is also unhappy with Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan after the Chief Minister asked the NCP-SP to wait to replace Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran with Thomas K. Thomas, even after Sharad Pawar cleared the name of Thomas.

There were also reports that Chacko along with Anvar and Thomas may join the Congress.

Meanwhile, Anvar - while addressing a public meeting in his home district on Sunday - hinted at floating his own political outfit with like-minded people.

Anvar has slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for shielding top police official ADGP, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar and his Political Secretary P. Sasi who are allegedly engaged in “nefarious” activities.

On Friday, the CPI-M also removed Anvar from the Parliamentary panel and declared him ‘persona non grata.

On Monday, Anvar said that he would come to the Kerala Legislative Assembly and said that he wants a seat in between the treasury and the Congress opposition benches.

Anvar will now address another public rally on Sunday where he is likely to shed light on his future plans.