Kerala Races To Contain Nipah Virus Outbreak After Death Of Teen; Six External Contacts Identified

Kerala health officials are urgently working to control a Nipah virus outbreak after it was revealed that six people from outside the initially affected district had come into contact with a 14-year-old boy who died from the virus.



Health Minister Veena George announced on Monday that results are pending for 13 individuals who were close contacts of the boy, a resident of Malappuram. His death, confirmed on Sunday, is Kerala's first Nipah fatality since 2023.



Results are expected soon from tests conducted at the Kozhikode Medical College Virology Lab and the Thiruvananthapuram Advanced Virology Institute, with six of the tested individuals showing symptoms.



George mentioned that a contact list of 350 people has been compiled, including 101 high-risk individuals, 68 of whom are healthcare workers who interacted with the boy. The private bus he traveled on after falling ill has also been identified.



Particularly concerning are six people from Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Two from Palakkad are hospital staff who treated the boy, while the remaining four from Thiruvananthapuram received treatment at a medical facility in Perinthalmanna.



Authorities are investigating the infection’s source, with initial reports suggesting the boy may have contracted the virus from fruit in a field frequented by bats, which are known carriers. Further testing is required to confirm this theory. A team from the National Institute of Virology is expected to arrive today to examine the bat population.



The state has confirmed that the Nipah variant found in the boy matches one previously detected in local bats. Efforts are underway, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), to check for potential fruit contamination.



In response, masks are now mandatory in public places throughout the affected district. Close contacts will undergo a 21-day isolation period, with rigorous monitoring continuing for 21 days after their last contact with the deceased.

