Kerala Reports 115 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Total Active Cases Stand At 1,749

Latest data from the Union Health Ministry reveals 115 new Covid-19 infections in Kerala within the last 24 hours, contributing to a total of 1,749 active cases. No fatalities were reported during this period, with 112 individuals recovering from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, Kerala recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases, contributing to a total of 1,749 active cases in the state, as reported by the Union Health Ministry. Among the 142 cases reported nationwide until 8 am on Tuesday, Kerala accounted for 115, according to the Ministry's website. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths in the state during this period.

The data also revealed that 112 individuals were successfully cured, discharged, or migrated after being diagnosed with the infection within the last 24 hours. Consequently, the cumulative number of such cases reached 68,36,979 to date. These statistics offer an overview of the current Covid-19 situation in Kerala, indicating both new infections and recoveries in the specified time frame.

