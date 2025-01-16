Kerala Student's Death Sparks Investigation Into Alleged Harassment Over Complexion, Language Skills

A tragic incident has emerged from Kerala's Malappuram district where Shahana Mumthaz, a 19-year-old BSc Mathematics student, was found deceased at her residence on January 14. Her family has raised serious allegations of harassment based on her skin color and English language abilities against her husband and in-laws.

The young student had married Abdul Wahab, who works in Abu Dhabi, in May of the previous year. Their time together was brief - just 22 days - before Wahab returned to his workplace in the UAE. According to Shahana's uncle, Abdul Salam, what followed was a pattern of emotional abuse, with Wahab allegedly avoiding her calls and sending disparaging messages about her appearance and communication skills.

The situation reportedly worsened when Shahana sought help from her mother-in-law, who allegedly dismissed her concerns and suggested that her son deserved someone "more mature and fair." This response appears to have deepened Shahana's distress.

The Kondotty police have initiated an investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). While the police continue their inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death, they have yet to make any official statement regarding the family's allegations. Shahana's final rites were performed on January 15.