Kerala Teen Dies From Rare Brain Disease Amoebic Meningoencephalitis After Bathing In Contaminated Pond

A 14-year-old boy in Kerala succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare brain disease caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated water, after bathing in a reportedly contaminated pond in Kozhikode. This marks the third death from this infection in the state within the past three months.



Mridul was admitted to a private hospital on June 24 after contracting the infection and was undergoing treatment until his death on Thursday.

Previously, two other deaths were reported: a five-year-old girl from Malappuram in May and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur in June.

What is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a rare and almost invariably fatal brain infection caused by the free-living unicellular eukaryote Naegleria fowleri, often referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba." The amoeba typically infects people through contaminated freshwater, entering the body via the nose and migrating to the brain, where it feeds on nerve tissue and causes inflammation. This disease is not transmitted from person to person.

Symptoms of Infection

Early symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. As the disease progresses, additional symptoms may appear such as stiff neck, confusion, seizures, hallucinations, coma, and inattention to people and surroundings. These symptoms typically begin within 1 to 12 days after exposure to contaminated water and can develop rapidly, with the infection potentially becoming fatal within 5 to 18 days after symptoms appear.

Statistics indicate that 2.6 out of 10 lakh people worldwide who come in contact with contaminated water contract the infection.

State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting with the health department two days ago. It was decided that special guidelines would be issued for the state regarding amoebic meningoencephalitis.