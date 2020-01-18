Kerala to attend Centre's NPR meet

A senior Kerala government official on Friday said that the State will attend the meeting called by Ministry of Home Affairs, of State Chief Secretaries and Director of Census to discuss census, National Population Register (NPR) and seek suggestions and training and appointment process on the same.

Meanwhile, a teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan, after the Education department deputy director in Thrissur inquired into the incident.