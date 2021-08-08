Kerala to conduct mass vaccination drive from August 9 to 31

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8: Kerala Health department is preparing for a mass Covid vaccination drive from August 9 to 31 bringing postgraduate students, lower primary and upper primary school teachers, and final-year degree students under its ambit.

The decision, according to the state Health department officials, is a prelude to the opening of educational institutions. This decision comes after an expert committee recommended the Kerala government to take steps for reopening of schools.

The state is contemplating reopening of schools after reports from the World Health Organisation on Wednesday said children need to be vaccinated to attend schools. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had recommended to the Centre to consider reopening primary schools as the first step since children will be able to handle the infection much better as compared to adults.

The Kerala government will also procure vaccines and supply them to private hospitals at the purchase price for increasing vaccination in the state. Commercial bodies, industrial organisations and NGOs can conduct vaccination drives for the people in association with civic bodies and private hospitals.

Shopping malls will start operating in the state on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with certain Covid-19 restrictions. Entry will be allowed to those people who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, who were infected earlier or those who have negative RT-PCR certificates. The malls will remain open from Monday to Saturday.