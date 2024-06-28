Kerala Transport Minister Warns Tamil Nadu Over Seizure Of KSRTC Buses Amid Tax Dispute

Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar issued a warning to the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday regarding the seizure of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in Tamil Nadu over tax issues.



Speaking in the state assembly, Kumar stated, "If our people are harassed, we will retaliate against their people visiting Kerala. Remember, the Sabarimala season is approaching, and most devotees come from Tamil Nadu. We will boost our treasury."



He criticized the Tamil Nadu government for not consulting with Kerala on the recent tax hike. "The Centre mandates uniform tax across the country. Despite our good relations, Tamil Nadu increased the per-seat tax on buses by Rs 4,000 without any discussion," Kumar said. He warned that if KSRTC buses were seized, Kerala would reciprocate by seizing Tamil Nadu buses, insisting there would be no compromise.



The Tamil Nadu government recently restricted non-state buses from stopping at various locations to pick up passengers using All India Tourist Permits from other states. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Department intensified checks on private buses registered in other states traveling through Tamil Nadu with passengers.



Tamil Nadu had set a June 17 deadline for buses registered in other states to re-register with the regional transport authorities in the state.

