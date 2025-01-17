Kerala Woman Convicted for Poisoning Boyfriend in Relationship Dispute

A court in Kerala has convicted Greeshma, a woman involved in the poisoning death of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, in 2022. The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court found Greeshma guilty of murder, while her uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was convicted for evidence tampering. Greeshma’s mother, Sindhu, was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

The case, which captured significant attention in Kerala, centered around the tragic death of 23-year-old Sharon Raj. According to the prosecution, Raj was lured to Greeshma’s residence in Ramavarmanchirai, located in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, on October 14, 2022. There, he was poisoned with an ayurvedic tonic containing paraquat, a toxic herbicide. Eleven days later, Raj succumbed to multiple organ failure at a hospital on October 25, 2022.

Greeshma, who was 22 at the time, orchestrated the murder after Raj refused to end their relationship. This refusal came after Greeshma’s family arranged her marriage to an army man from Nagercoil. The prosecution argued that Greeshma’s motive stemmed from her desire to eliminate Raj as an obstacle to her marriage plans.

In a previous attempt, Greeshma had tried to poison Raj by mixing paracetamol tablets into fruit juice. However, Raj rejected the drink due to its bitter taste, and the poisoning failed. This earlier attempt was used as part of the circumstantial evidence against her.

The prosecution presented a strong case, relying on a combination of digital, scientific, and circumstantial evidence to prove Greeshma’s involvement in Raj’s death. Special Public Prosecutor V S Vineeth Kumar highlighted the importance of this evidence in securing the conviction.

Greeshma’s uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was found guilty of tampering with evidence in the case. He was convicted under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with the destruction of evidence to hinder the course of justice.

The Sessions Court, presided over by Judge A M Basheer, has reserved the sentencing for Saturday. Greeshma has been convicted under Section 302 of the IPC, which pertains to murder. The court’s decision marks a significant moment in the case, which has garnered widespread media coverage due to its shocking nature and the personal relationship at the center of the crime.