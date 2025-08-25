Kerala's A.N. Shamseer highlights democratic concerns at Speakers' Conference

Kerala Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer on Monday termed the two-day All India Speakers’ Conference, held to commemorate the centenary of Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Speaker of an Indian legislature, a moment of pride and an opportunity to reflect on India’s democratic traditions.

The historic event at the Delhi Assembly brought together Speakers from across the country to deliberate on democracy’s challenges and future.

During the conference, Shamsheer addressed the theme “India: The Mother of Democracy”, underscoring that democracy is not merely a system of governance but a process that empowers individuals, ensures participation, guarantees representation, and safeguards fundamental rights.

The Kerala Speaker also used the platform to voice Kerala’s concerns over what he described as attempts by the Centre to undermine state governments through the office of Governors.

"The position of Governor is essentially a ceremonial one, but the Union Government is misusing this post to destabilise democratically elected state governments," he said.

Citing Kerala’s experience, he noted that several bills passed by the Assembly have been pending without assent for nearly two years.

"This is nothing short of sabotaging the will of the people. In a democracy, the people are supreme, and their mandate must be respected," Shamseer asserted, while calling for broader parliamentary discussion on the issue.

On the sidelines of the conference, Shamseer met Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and presented him with the Kerala Assembly’s Onasammanam (Onam felicitation).

The exchange carried symbolic significance, highlighting Kerala’s cultural identity at a national forum.

Gupta, in turn, recalled his personal connection to Kerala through his daughter’s husband, remarking that this bond had deepened his appreciation of the state’s traditions, particularly the festival of Onam.

The event, which marked 100 years since Vitthalbhai Patel became India’s first elected Speaker, not only celebrated parliamentary history but also became a platform for contemporary debates on federalism and democratic accountability.