Keshab Mishra’s anthology released

Dhenkanal: Eminent writer, storyteller and playwright Keshab Chandra Mishra’s anthology of articles was released by eminent personalities at Old Zilla Parishad conference hall.The anthology is published by Vidyapuri Publication.

Keshab Mishra was born in 1880. He was the circle inspector of schools. During his lifetime, he wrote 11 books and an anthology comprising six books.

Addressing a gathering, Padma Shri Antaryami Mishra said Keshab was a prolific writer. He also wrote on cultural life of Bhuiyas. Book on Nayak ‘babu’ is appreciable. How someone can become an astrologer without guru’s teaching is widely appreciated .

High Court Justice Sashikanta Mishra, former Union minister K P Singh Deo, publisher Jiba Nanda Mishra and several eminent personalities paid tributes to Keshab Mishra and recollected his literary creativity and deep understanding of society during his time.