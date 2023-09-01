Key Decisions Await INDIA Opposition Bloc In Third Meeting: Coordination, Strategy, And Emblem Unveiling

During the second day of the third gathering of the opposition coalition known as INDIA, significant decisions concerning the establishment of a coordination committee and related matters are anticipated. Additionally, an alliance emblem will be revealed, symbolizing the coalition's creation to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



Among the foremost topics on the meeting's agenda is the establishment of the coordination committee. Reliable sources indicate that this committee will operate on both central and state levels, collaborating to formulate crucial strategies. Recognizing the potential for an early announcement of the parliamentary elections, the alliance members perceive an urgency to promptly form the coordination committee and other subgroups. Various political parties have been invited to designate representatives for this committee, whose responsibilities will be shared collectively among the partners within the INDIA bloc.

Furthermore, it is projected that the alliance will construct multiple subgroups, each assuming distinct roles, eschewing a single leadership approach. A newly-formed secretariat is also set to be introduced during the meeting, aiming to facilitate seamless coordination among the constituents of the INDIA bloc. Indications suggest that this secretariat will be situated in the national capital.

In the preceding session, discussions about seat-sharing for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections took precedence. The coalition affirmed that a decision on seat allocation would be reached by September 30. Additionally, leaders have concurred on the importance of spotlighting issues pertaining to the BJP-led government, encompassing concerns such as inflation, unemployment, and agricultural grievances, as a strategic means to confront the saffron party in the impending elections.