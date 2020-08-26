KFC Suspends 'Finger Lickin' Slogan Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It's a fact that Coronavirus pandemic has completely changed our lives. People are working from home, and people are coming out only when it is necessary and only when they are wearing masks and face shields. Food brands and eateries are regularly upgrading their health and sanitation practices to adapt to the post-COVID world. There has been a radical change the way they advertise. KFC announced on social media that they would no longer be using their famous slogan, "It's Finger Lickin' Good," in their advertisements die to coronavirus pandemic.

Friendship ended with Finger Lickin' Good, now <UNDECIDED NEW SLOGAN> is my best friend. https://t.co/KKm7CNF0Rf — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) August 24, 2020

It was announced on the social media and an official statement on the KFC website. The slogan "It's Finger Lickin' Good," has been used for 64 years which in itself is an impressive feat for the KFC brand. Amid coronavirus pandemic, touching the face is to be avoided that's why KFC's removal of the slogan is a welcome move.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in a statement, "We find ourselves in a unique situation-having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment. While we are pausing the use of "It's Finger Lickin' Good", rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn't changing one bit." KFC followed up the statement with a YouTube video which had the words "Finger Lickin'" blurred in every frame. Take a look:

KFC also explained that the slogan removal is only temporary, and will return as part of the brand's advertising scheme when the time is right. Let's wait to see what the KFC brand exerts come up with next!