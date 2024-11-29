  • Menu
Khalistani separatist issues threat video

Khalistani separatist issues threat video
Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat video to disrupt the three-day Directors General-Inspectors General of Police Conference-2024 to be held in Bhubaneswar from Friday.

The founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in a video issued on Thursday, called the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and the National Security Advisor the “axis of evil who are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar”.

“Disrupt and stop DGP terror conference who…orchestrated and planned the killings of pro-Khalistan Sikhs, Kashmiri fighters, Naxals and Maoists,” said Pannun in the video.He urged his supporters to disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.

