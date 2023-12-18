Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Kharge chairs meeting with UP Congress leaders to discuss LS poll preparedness
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the party from Uttar Pradesh and discussed several issues, including the party's preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leaders Rajeev Shukla, PL Punia, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Imran Pratapgarhi, Supriya Shrinate and several others attended the meeting.
According to party leaders, the meeting was called to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness and the party's campaign at the ground level.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress has also planned a padyatra in the state in the days to come.
On Saturday, Kharge had also chaired a meeting with leaders from Gujarat on to discuss the party’s strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.