Kharge chairs meeting with UP Congress leaders to discuss LS poll preparedness

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the party from Uttar Pradesh and discussed several issues, including the party's preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, senior party leaders Rajeev Shukla, PL Punia, Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Imran Pratapgarhi, Supriya Shrinate and several others attended the meeting.

According to party leaders, the meeting was called to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness and the party's campaign at the ground level.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has also planned a padyatra in the state in the days to come.

On Saturday, Kharge had also chaired a meeting with leaders from Gujarat on to discuss the party’s strategy for the Lok Sabha polls.