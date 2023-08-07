Live
- India, US discuss G20 cross-border payments, global debt challenges
- Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor
- Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition in Nuh, seeks detail of action
- Couple arrested for impersonating as IPS, IAS officers in Srinagar
- Senthil Balaji case: Supreme Court refers the question if police custody will only be within the first 15 days of remand to larger bench
- Vector bound infections MCC-district health dept to launch final assault
- Feather in the Cap for Manipal Institute of Technology
- Senior IAS officials lodged complaint against wife in Hyd
- Green Arecanut Imports, Nothing to worry CAMPCO Chief
- Dr. Sabarish Suresh Presents Dissertation on Post-Colonial India
Just In
Kharge meets Haryana leaders to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategies
The AICC held a meeting with leaders of Haryana at AICC office to discuss and asses the preparedness of the Lok Sabha polls.
New Delhi: The AICC held a meeting with leaders of Haryana at AICC office to discuss and asses the preparedness of the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting was chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening.
The meeting was attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state incharge Deepak Babaria, state unit chief Udai Bhan, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and several others.
Rahul Gandhi, who went to the party headquarters to attend the meeting seeing the waiting media quipped ‘everyone of you look happy today’.
Meanwhile, Kharge wrote on X, “A meeting was held today with senior leaders of Haryana for the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.”
“The double engine governments of BJP have given nothing but betrayal to the 2.5 crore people of Haryana. The Congress party is constantly raising issues related to the public in Haryana. We are alert for the welfare of every section of Haryana - farmers, soldiers, youth, farm-labourers, women, Dalits and backward classes, and small businessmen.
“May harmony and peace prevail in Haryana. All communities should live together. This state should again move towards progress, every Congress leader and common worker is fighting for this,” Kharge said.
The Congress had earlier held several such meetings with the leadership of other states including Karnataka to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.