Kharge warns of 'last election' if Modi becomes PM again

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday predicted that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will turn out to be the last election ever in India if PM Narendra Modi retains power.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Kharge claimed that Modi will declare a dictatorship after this year's general elections. "If Modi comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, there will be dictatorship; no democracy and no elections," Kharge said.

"They are giving (ED) notices to each and every one. They are intimidating people... Because of fear, some are leaving friendships, some are leaving the party, and some are leaving the alliance... This is your last chance to vote. After this, there will be no voting," he said.

Kharge warned the party workers against the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, calling them "poison". “Rahul Gandhi wants to unite the country, he said he has opened 'mohabbat ki dukaan'. But the BJP and RSS have opened 'nafrat ki dukaan'. It is because of this that you need to remain alert. BJP and RSS are poison, they are depriving us of our rights,” Kharge said.