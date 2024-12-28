Kharge writes to PM, seeks site for Dr Singh’s memorial

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh be conducted at a location where a memorial can be established.

Kharge’s letter followed a telephonic conversation with PM Modi, during which he dis-cussed the possibility of setting up a memorial for Dr. Singh, a two-term Prime Minister deeply revered by the people of India.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related health issues, served as the Prime Minister for two terms during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004 to 2014. He had been in poor health in recent months.

“Apropos our telephonic conversation today morning, wherein I made a request to hold Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites, which will take place tomorrow i.e. 28th December 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for memorial of the great son of India,” Kharge said in a letter shared by the Congress on X.

“This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former prime ministers at the very place of their funerals,” the Congress president added.

Kharge said Dr. Manmohan Singh holds a highly revered place in the psyche of the country and the people of this nation, and his contributions and achievements were phe-nomenal.