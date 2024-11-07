Live
Just In
Kho Kho team camp to be held from Dec 8
New Delhi: One month-long pre-season fitness and fielding training camp for the Indian Kho Kho team before the Kho Kho World Cup will be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from December 8. The camp will lay focus on team building and enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead, said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of International Kho Kho Federation, here.
The players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership, strategic thinking and overall performance on the field,
He said that 60 players each from men’s and women’s team will participate in the training camp as part of their preparation for the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 scheduled to be held from Jan 13 to Jan 19, 2025
These players have been selected on the basis of National Kho Kho Championship. The probable of both men’s and women’s teams were selected by the members of the national selection committee comprising experts. He said that a total of 15 players each from men’s and women’s team will be selected in the camp for the World Cup team.