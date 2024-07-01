KIIT HSC holds seminar on value-based education

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Higher Secondary School, Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with Federation of Restoration of National Value (FRNV), Odisha Chapter, organised a day-long seminar on value-based education on Saturday. The programme began with Saraswati Vandana at 9 am followed by the lighting of lamp by the luminaries. Principal Udaya Sankar Acharya welcomed the guests.

Chitta Ranjan Mishra, Founder Member, KIIT, and the Chairman of the School, called for developing a sense of honesty, integrity and empathy among the students. Arun Kumar Rath, former secretary to Government of India, Department of Education and Chairman of Odisha Chapter, FRNV, spoke on the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and advised the students to become good human beings.

Chittaranjan Mishra, writer and member of Kalinga Foundation, called for the need for values and positive attitude in everyone’s life. Samarendra Dash, Basant Kumar Kar, Prakash Das, Ashis Kumar Mohapatra, Ashok Kumar Sahoo and Chinmayee Panda spoke on the need for strengthening values in one’s life and proper guidance for students.

The much-awaited question hour was also held between the luminaries and the new entrants.