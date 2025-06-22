Live
KIIT ranks 5th in THE rankings
TimesHigher Education (THE) ranks universities across the globe based on their social impact through an innovative...
Hans News Service Bhubaneswar
TimesHigher Education (THE) ranks universities across the globe based on their social impact through an innovative evaluation process. In this context, universities that actively contribute to societal development participate in the rankings. The KIIT-DU has been a consistent participant in this initiative, and its position has steadily improved each year due to its strong performance.
This year too, KIIT has excelled in the Times Higher Education Impact Global Rankings 2025. The University has been recognised for its impact across three key criteria. The KIIT-DU has secured the top position in the country for its efforts in reducing inequality (SDG-10) and for its commitment to peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG-16) and affordable clean energy (SDG-7). Additionally, it has been ranked third in India for ensuring quality education (SDG-4).
Overall, KIIT University stood fifth among all Indian universities in the Impact Rankings. Globally, it was placed in the 101 cohort in this year’s rankings, which evaluate institutions based on their contributions towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, over 2,400 universities from 130 countries participated in the ranking.
The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, lauded the impressive rankings. He said, “Although KIIT has a very humbled beginning, it has niched its space globally in all accreditations and rankings. It has now achieved a status comparable to the finest universities globally. In India, it has made a significant impact as a leading university.”
The KIIT’s consistent success in these rankings demonstrates its commitment to excellence in continuous learning, sustainability, inclusion and global cooperation, Samanta said.