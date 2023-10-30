Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor

Live
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the killing of the non-local labourer in south Kashmir will not go unpunished.
The deceased non-local labourer was identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
L-G said that the Jammu and Kashmir Administration is firmly resolved to eliminate the terrorist menace that continues to receive encouragement and reinforcement from across the border.
“I strongly condemn the despicable and cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Mukesh Kumar,” the L-G said in his condolence message.
