Kiren Rijiju Criticizes Opposition For No-Confidence Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the Congress and its allies for submitting a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing them of "disrespecting the dignity of the Chair." Rijiju asserted that the Opposition repeatedly disregards the Chair's authority in both Houses of Parliament, emphasizing that the ruling NDA coalition holds a majority in the Upper House.

“The Congress party and their alliance have continuously disrespected the Chair's directives. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, who hails from a humble background, has always worked for farmers and the welfare of the people. We respect him and appreciate his guidance in the House,” Rijiju said, criticizing the 60 MPs who signed the notice.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc cited "partisan functioning" as their reason for the motion, claiming Dhankhar frequently interrupts speeches by Opposition leaders and denies debate on critical issues. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the Chairman’s "extremely partisan" handling of debates left the Opposition with no choice but to submit the motion.

The Opposition alleged that Dhankhar violated parliamentary norms, made personal remarks, and displayed bias towards ruling party members. Specific incidents cited include interruptions during Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's speeches and instances where Kharge’s microphone was turned off.

Meanwhile, heightened tensions in Parliament continue, with disruptions fueled by BJP accusations linking Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to billionaire George Soros and related organizations, which BJP MPs claim pose national security risks. The Opposition, in turn, accuses the BJP of avoiding debates on critical issues such as farmers’ protests and communal violence in Uttar Pradesh.