Live
- Fire breaks out at body building showroom in Attapur
- Pushpa 2: A Key Schedule Gets Wrapped Up Having The Main Villain Fahadh Faasil Aka Banwar Singh Shekawat
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed in 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari
- Microsoft India adds 4 new languages to Translator
- Bro: The Title And The Motion Poster Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan’s Next Are Out
- Shani Jayanti 2023: Birth Anniversary of Planetary God, Saturn
- Watch The Viral Video Of Baba Jackson And Mumbai’s Dancing Cop Grooving Together
- Telangana: Police busts drug racket in Choutuppal, seizes drugs worth Rs. 7.92 lakh
- Siddaramaiah And Shivakumar Pledge To Cooperate Unitedly For Karnataka's Citizens' Wellbeing
- Supreme Court transfers petition on Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation to vacation bench
Kiren Rijiju Removed As Law Minister Over The Alleged Dispute Regarding Judiciary
- Kiren Rijiju's removal as the minister of law and justice and the reorganisation of the Union council of ministers took place against the backdrop of the dispute between the government and the judiciary.
- Arjun Ram Meghwal, a member of Rajasthan's election-bound government, has been given the law and justice portfolio along with a separate duty as minister of state.
Kiren Rijiju's removal as the minister of law and justice and the reorganisation of the Union council of ministers on Thursday took place against the backdrop of the dispute between the government and the judiciary, especially the collegium system for appointing judges.
However, on Monday, the Supreme Court rejected a petition calling for the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Attorney General Rijiju to be punished for their divisive comments on the legal system and the collegium system.
The Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) had appealed a Bombay high court decision, which was being heard by the supreme court. The lawyers' group claimed in their argument before the high court that Rijiju and Dhankhar were ineligible to occupy the constitutional positions because of their behaviour and public comments critical of the Supreme Court and the collegium, which demonstrated a lack of confidence in the Constitution.
As a result, the Association cited a number of statements made by Rijiju and Dhankhar over the previous year, indicating a continuous conflict between the government and the judiciary about how judges are chosen and how their respective areas of responsibility are split.