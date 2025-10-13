Kiren Rijiju Slams ‘Illiberal Gang’ Over Silence On Mamata Banerjee’s Durgapur Gangrape Remark

Union minister Kiren Rijiju took a sharp swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee following her remarks on the alleged gangrape of a medical student in Durgapur. Rijiju accused sections of the media and self-proclaimed liberals of maintaining silence over Banerjee’s statement, which many saw as blaming the victim.

Rijiju wrote on X that if such a remark had been made by a BJP chief minister, the “illiberal gang” would have created an uproar across the country.

The controversy began when Banerjee commented on the incident, asking why the student had left the campus late at night, calling the area “a forest region.” Her statement sparked outrage, with critics accusing her of victim-shaming. She later clarified that her comments were distorted by the media and urged them not to play politics over the issue.

The BJP attacked the TMC government, accusing it of failing to ensure women’s safety. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labelled Banerjee “a blot on womanhood,” while Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar questioned if the chief minister wanted women to stay home or cover themselves completely.

The alleged gangrape has ignited a fierce political war of words between the TMC and the BJP, highlighting deep divisions over women’s safety and accountability in West Bengal.