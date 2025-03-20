Kisan Unions hit out at Centre, state for action against protesting farmers, detention of leaders

Patiala : The farmers' unions in Punjab on Thursday expressed deep dissatisfaction with the current Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with one leader contending that both farmers and soldiers are unhappy with its approach.

This comes after the Punjab Police removed farmers from their protest site near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border on Wednesday. In response to the detention of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha chief Sarvan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, farmers blocked National Highway 54 indefinitely, condemning the government's actions. Several protesters were later detained by the police.

Additionally, farmers attempting to block the Bathinda route in Sri Muktsar Sahib were also detained before they could stage a demonstration.

Speaking with IANS, Captain Major Singh from the Kisan Union of Shadipur voiced his concerns over the treatment of farmers, calling recent events deeply troubling.

"What happened to the farmers yesterday is extremely serious. Punjab, and the entire country, are getting drawn into this. Calling farmers to meetings and then detaining them is not only wrong but highly disrespectful," he said.

Singh described the farmers' protests as an extension of their homes, with roads becoming their residence in the absence of solutions. He criticised the government's actions, particularly the recent dismantling of protest sites.

"If the government cannot meet their demands, they cannot force them to back down. It is the government’s duty to listen and address these issues," he added.

Lakha Singh Sandhu, a leader from the Bharatiya Kisan Union, also condemned the detention.

"This is the first time farmers have been detained after asking for a meeting. The lack of coordination between the authorities and the farmers is evident," Sandhu remarked.

He emphasised the importance of continued dialogue, saying that the farmers' push for talks should never have led to such aggressive actions.

"The borders are open, and that’s a positive step, but the conflict could have been avoided with proper coordination."

Harbans Singh Sandhu, another farmer leader, spoke out to condemn the police action, stating that the entire situation was avoidable.

"Farmers, police, and the government are all part of the same system. A conflict between these groups should never have reached this point," he said.

The leader criticised the government’s shift toward force, claiming that this was a departure from the respect they had promised farmers during their electoral campaigns.

"The Bhagwant Mann government had sought farmers’ votes, yet now they’ve adopted an authoritarian approach, which goes against the very principles they promised."

He also discussed the impact of road closures on Punjab’s economy, noting that small businesses and the urban population were affected by ongoing protests.

"Our businesses are suffering, and the disconnect between the urban population and farmers is growing. This separation has led to substantial losses, and without unity, it may never be recovered," he lamented.

Pradhan Buta Singh, another farmer leader from Shadipur, added his voice to the chorus of criticism, describing the government's handling of negotiations as mishandled.

"Instead of addressing the real issues like road access, the government chose to malign the farmers. They should have acted transparently and honourably," Singh asserted.

He blamed the Central government for fostering division among farmers and weakening their united front.

"It’s a sad day when our own government pits us against each other. This divide is hurting the very fabric of Punjab."

Singh concluded with a stark reminder of the broader implications of the government's policies since PM Modi took power in 2014.

"Since the BJP government took over, no one - whether farmers or soldiers - seems to be happy. It’s not just the farmers of Punjab; it’s everyone who’s feeling the impact of these policies. The unity of Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims is a political miracle in itself, but the biggest victim of all has been Punjab, especially the farmers."